Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $47.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.56.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 117.6% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 102.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 365,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 77,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,145,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

