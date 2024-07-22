Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Desjardins

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares cut shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.11.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$8.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$7.97 and a 52-week high of C$10.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

