SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $4.40 Average PT from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on SunPower from $2.50 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.61 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. SunPower has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $46,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of SunPower by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

