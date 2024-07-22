Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 59.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $649,872,000 after buying an additional 6,580,260 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 90.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after buying an additional 3,951,287 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,909,000 after buying an additional 2,940,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after buying an additional 1,725,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

