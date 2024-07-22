Sui (SUI) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Sui (SUI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Sui has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Sui coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001239 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $161.29 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,512,208,504 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,512,208,503.6838884 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.8532842 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $154,647,999.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

