StockNews.com Lowers CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

CNB Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $24.01 on Friday. CNB Financial has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.71.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,205,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,052,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 168,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 100,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

