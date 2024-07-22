StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter worth $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veradigm by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

