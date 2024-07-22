StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

NYSE NVTA opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invitae by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

