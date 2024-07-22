StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.38. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

