StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
HomeStreet Stock Performance
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
