StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

TNP opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $864.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

See Also

