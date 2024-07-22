StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $100,080.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
