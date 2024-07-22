StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.17 on Friday. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Comstock news, CEO Corrado Degasperis bought 1,250,000 shares of Comstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,340,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,900. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Comstock at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.