StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $623,730.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.73. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
