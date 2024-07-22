Stifel Nicolaus Raises A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $97.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NYSE:AOS opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 157.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 665.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 188.9% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

