Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $613.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $629.00 to $613.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $576.27.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after acquiring an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after buying an additional 231,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,149,000 after buying an additional 219,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.