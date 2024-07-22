Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.16 on Thursday. Banner has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 35,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

