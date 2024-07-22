Steem (STEEM) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $95.91 million and $5.56 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,961.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.83 or 0.00589787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00108527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00035238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00240017 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00049364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00068815 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,080,959 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

