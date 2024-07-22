Steem Market Cap Reaches $94.93 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Steem has a total market cap of $94.93 million and $6.67 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,404.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.82 or 0.00587469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00106633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00034902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00239440 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00067700 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,127,922 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.