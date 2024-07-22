S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Price Target Raised to $41.00

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of STBA stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.81. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

