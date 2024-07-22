SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) & Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Head-To-Head Contrast

SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SRIVARU and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A Lightning eMotors -221.51% -221.78% -69.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SRIVARU and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightning eMotors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SRIVARU and Lightning eMotors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRIVARU $110,000.00 68.79 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Lightning eMotors $24.69 million 0.43 $15.17 million ($11.19) -0.15

Lightning eMotors has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of SRIVARU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SRIVARU has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SRIVARU beats Lightning eMotors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, transit buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

