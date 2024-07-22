Spotify Technology (SPOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Spotify Technology to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $295.09 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $331.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.22.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

