SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,191 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.50% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $19,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,438,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 764,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 651,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 476,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.24. 209,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,569. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

