SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
SP Plus Stock Up 0.0 %
SP opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that SP Plus will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus
SP Plus Company Profile
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SP Plus
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.