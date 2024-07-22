SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that SP Plus will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in SP Plus by 903.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 65,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 58,716 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $3,477,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

