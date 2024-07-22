SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on August 15th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.15. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.15 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 40.05%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

