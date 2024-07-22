SingularityNET 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.37 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00000923 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $761.47 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63148672 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,224,588.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

