Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Up 6.1%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 99,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 434,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29. The stock has a market cap of $986.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

