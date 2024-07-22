Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.71.

Shares of STX stock traded up $2.77 on Monday, hitting $105.40. 1,256,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

