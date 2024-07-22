Salvatore Francis Mulia Sells 750 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Salvatore Francis Mulia sold 750 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $10,747.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,241 shares in the company, valued at $662,633.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Salvatore Francis Mulia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NewtekOne alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Salvatore Francis Mulia sold 750 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $9,352.50.

NewtekOne Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NEWT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.66. 97,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $362.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.30. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. Analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEWT

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 124.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.