Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.03, for a total value of $4,110,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,812,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,961,967.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.03, for a total transaction of $4,110,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,812,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,961,967.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,578 shares of company stock valued at $104,113,439 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $247.63. 4,468,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,786,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.86 and its 200 day moving average is $275.63. The company has a market capitalization of $239.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

