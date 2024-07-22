Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $200.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.06.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $168.29 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $172.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

