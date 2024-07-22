Royal Bank of Canada Raises KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $17.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.2 %

KEY stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.