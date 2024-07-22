Rodgers & Associates LTD Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,198. The company has a market cap of $888.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.12. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $93.82.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

