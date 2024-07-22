Robert W. Baird Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $288.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $287.00 to $288.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $258.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

