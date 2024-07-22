Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $735.32

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $735.32 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,359.45 or 1.00047172 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011516 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00073549 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0019377 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $9,593.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.