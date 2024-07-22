Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,351. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

