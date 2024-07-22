Raymond James Increases Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.
CHP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.19.
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
