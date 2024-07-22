Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $0.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 99.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 98% against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and $86.23 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,136.82 or 1.00073449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011556 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00073974 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $575.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

