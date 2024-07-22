ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 159,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 408,892 shares.The stock last traded at $135.07 and had previously closed at $126.28.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Up 6.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.72 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $3,274,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $4,399,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.