Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1,184.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Procore Technologies worth $62,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Procore Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 166,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,746,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,772,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,554 shares of company stock valued at $20,236,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $68.25. 1,054,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,288. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.