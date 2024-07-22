Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $244.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Private Bancorp of America has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

