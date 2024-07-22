Piper Sandler Boosts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $125.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $105.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.88. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 34,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

