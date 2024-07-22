PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $187.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
PEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.53.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.
In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
