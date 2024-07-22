Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.87. 36,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.18. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $177.34.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15,960.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,556 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 755,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.