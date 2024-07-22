Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.87. 36,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.18. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $177.34.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
