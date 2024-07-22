PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,156 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PDD worth $205,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,408,000 after buying an additional 97,648 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in PDD by 122.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 141,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 77,781 shares during the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd raised its holdings in PDD by 171.2% during the first quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd now owns 408,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 258,043 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,419,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.04. 4,888,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,479. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.48 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.71.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

