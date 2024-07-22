Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 20,715 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,715 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.38. 1,109,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $79.09.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

