Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 169 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Masco were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 70.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.84. 1,400,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,566. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.