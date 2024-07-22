Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 0.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $28.42. Approximately 19,790,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 55,534,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,377,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,083,913 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

