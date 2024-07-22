Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,560.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after buying an additional 1,363,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,072,000 after buying an additional 1,024,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after buying an additional 688,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6,830.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after buying an additional 405,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

