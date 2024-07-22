Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,076,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754,931 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $47,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $22.75. 2,498,050 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

