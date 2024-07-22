Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,531,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,933 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $42,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,744. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

